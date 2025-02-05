For some, deferred resignation may not be such a bad deal

You may not be a worm in the apple of your agency. But you might be at the age and years-of-service point that retirement makes sense. The Trump administration offer of deferred resignation might actually make sense from a dollars and cents standpoint. Retired federal manager Abe Grungold of AG Financial Services joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about the options available for federal workers considering retirement.

Interview transcript:

Abe Grungold Tom, it is incredible the executive orders that have come out from the new administration is causing a frenzy in the government for many employees who are thinking of retiring and possibly making some change in their career. The things that are going on that are making this happen is that number one, there’s a there’s a federal hiring freeze. So if you’re looking to go to another agency for a promotion or something like that, that’s just not going to happen. Also, federal employees are required to return to work at their office, either full time or part time. I remember during the covid days, this is something that employees just do not want to do, and it caused many of them to retire back in 2020 and 2021. And the third thing, which is a really big issue, is they’re offering a deferred resignation. So if you’re eligible to retire, you submit the form to resign and you can retire September 30th, and from March 1st until September 30th, you’re going to get seven months of paid severance. You don’t have to work. You’re going to collect the check, including your health benefits. Now, this is great for someone who’s thinking of retiring within this year of the following year. Now I am being inundated with phone calls and emails from my clients who have been thinking about this, and also from people who are now considering to retire. Those are people who are really eligible. Let’s also talk about the people who are not eligible. The mid-year career employee, the 15 to 17-year employee. Now, I had many friends in the government and I have many clients in the government who are at the 15 to 17 year mark and they’re being offered opportunities outside of the government or they’re interested in opening up their own business. Now, for these people who are not eligible, this is also a great opportunity for them.

Tom Temin Yes, presuming that you get that eight months of pay, that somehow it’s judged constitutional, if there’s a court challenge, I mean, none of this is super certain, and that the pay makes it over the gap of the continuing resolution, which expires March 14th. But let’s presume that you get that pay for the now seven months left or so until September 30th, then if you’re starting a business, consider that your kind of income while you do that.

Abe Grungold Exactly. Look, in the past, the government has offered early out buyouts to employees ranging from $15,000, which are now being offered to postal service carriers. The people that deliver the mail to your home. Some of the people in the Department of Defense were once offered $40,000 to take the buyout. So this is not uncommon that these employees would retire September 30th because the government needs to figure out the budget for next fiscal year. They need to know their FTEs and they need to know what to plan for. The seven, eight months of paid severance is just another version of a buyout. It’s simply that. And I don’t see there being a problem, in my opinion, that it wouldn’t be legal to do this.

Tom Temin We’re speaking with Abe Grungold, retired federal manager and owner of AG Financial Services. And for those that are at retirement level, you have to be a certain age and a certain number of years in. Then you could, I guess, keep working and get the income while you apply for your annuity. I mean, there’s there’s question there is when you switch it from resignation to retirement.

Abe Grungold If you’re going to accept this deal, you’re basically going to be terminated September 30th. And if you’re eligible to retire, you’re going to receive your first annuity check on November 1st. Now, if you’re not eligible to retire, it’s basically resignation September 30th, and there’s a variety of different things that you can do with your contributions in the government and etc. But there is also something that I’ve been hearing the last few days, and it’s called a VERA, and that’s a voluntary retirement.

Tom Temin Early retirement.

Abe Grungold Early retirement. Now, that is something different. When you’re off of a VERA, it depends on how it is worded. Basically, they give you 30 days to make a decision. And then once you make that decision, you retire at the end of the 30 days and then you start collecting your annuity. Now, for people that I know that have done the VERA in the past, they need to receive some sort of incentive to do the VERA. Whether the VERA is offering years of service or they’re going to waive the minimum retirement age for employees, they have to be offering something to the employee to give them that incentive to voluntarily retire. So when people are offered a VERA, you really have to carefully read the fine print.

Tom Temin You got to verify your VERA.

Abe Grungold There has to be some sort of a carrot. An incentive carrot. And I know people have done the VERA. They got five years of federal service or they got their minimum retirement age increased, like they were 50. They increased it to 55, to allow them to be eligible to retire. So there has to be something offered by the agency to the employee to say, hey, you know, I can do this.

Tom Temin And that could come. It hasn’t come yet. What they are saying at that FAQ page at OPM is, you know, if I’m eligible for early normal retirement during the deferred resignation period, will I be able to accept deferred resignation and still accept retirement during the deferred resignation period if it can follow that? The answer is yes.

Abe Grungold Most of VERAs have to be approved by OPM. So each agency could have a little bit of a different VERA, meaning they could offer different dollar amounts or whatever it is that they’re offering the employee to take the VERA.

Tom Temin It’s likely this would help incentivize people because if their goal is to reduce the headcount in the government, whether that’s a laudable goal or not, that’s somebody else to decide. But if they want to reduce the headcount, then in the long run, it’s not expensive to offer these incentives, relative to what it would be to not offer them, because people are eligible for some level of benefit.

Abe Grungold Well, what you’re saying is perfect, Tom, that the government is trying to lower their salary expense for federal employees. They’re trying to reduce their budget expenses in the area of salary, H.R., and benefits. This is not uncommon. Now what you don’t want to see is the RIF. A RIF is basically a layoff, it’s a reduction in force, and you basically don’t have any rights. The government could say, look, we’re going to be riffing employees and you’re on the list and that’s it. Your last day is September 30th. Now, I used to hear my coworkers talk about RIF for 20 years. I had a friend of mine, he talked about it for 20 years, it never happened. He always had the sky is falling type of attitude. And he’d always say to me, “Abe, what are you going to do if there’s a RIF?” I said, I’ll do whatever necessary, whether I need to move to another city. Sometimes they do a RIF to close an office or I’ll apply for another federal position. But it never happened in the 20 years.

Tom Temin Well, it’s a good time to stop worrying and start living.

Abe Grungold Exactly. Look, there are a lot of employees out there that are not eligible for the deferred resignation, and they’re telling their coworkers, don’t take it, it’s a trap, etc. They just really don’t understand the mechanics of what it is that’s being offered. Or there may be a little bit of jealousy there that they’re not eligible to get it.

Tom Temin And who knows, It could be another year and they ask you to come back.

Abe Grungold Yes. You do have return rights, like let’s say you work for the the IRS. You could go back and work for the Department of Labor. You go back and work for GSA in another position. There’s nothing that prevents you from doing that. You could come back as a contractor. You don’t have to be a full time employee. So yes, there are opportunities for people if they fall into the retirement mode and they don’t like it and they want to go back to working for the government. Yes, you do have that ability to reapply.