How to make sure your nest egg is thriving

Interview transcript:

Eric White

All right, so asset allocation, hardest question for many soon-to-be and current retirees, not knowing exactly where they should put a lot of their bucket money. Let’s just start from the basics. What’s the first thing that you tell folks?

Art Stein Well, first of all, I explain what asset allocation is, which is the percentage you have in different types of investments. So with the TSP, I mean what percentage do you have in the different, the five traditional funds, the bond funds, which are F and G, and the stock funds, C, S and I, and whatever that is, that’s your allocation between stocks and bonds. And stocks and bonds have very different expected and historic returns and volatility, and basically over long periods of time, historically, stocks outperform bonds by a very significant amount, and that meant that the C and the S and the I fund outperform the F and G funds. But stocks and the stock funds are much more volatile, and they go up and down a lot more by greater amounts, more often. And as we know, stock markets crash, and they could be down 50%, some of the stock funds, and have been. But it’s only the stock funds that historically have had a high enough rate of return to increase purchasing power after taking into account taxes and inflation. And of course, that’s key during a long retirement. So the question that your listeners need to ask is, when I’m deciding on my allocation, one, okay, that’s good. You’ve decided to actually think about your allocation, which a lot of TSP investors do not, and investors in general. What you’d be looking at is, how far in the future will I need to start withdrawing money from my TSP account, and how long do I expect those withdrawals to last? So if you’re 80 years old and you’re still working, and you’re going to retire, and between Social Security and your annuity, you don’t expect to need money for 10 or 15 years, well, your allocation is not going to make a big difference because you don’t need the money. But if you’re a more typical TSP investor you want to retire mid-60s, early 60s for most federal employees, and you could be alive for another 30 years. Lots of us are going to live to 95 or 100. And if you immediately need to start withdrawing money from your investments to supplement Social Security and your annuity, then you have to plan for a very long-term investment horizon. That means you need to think about, well, which of the funds is going to protect me, going to protect the funds that I need to withdraw in the short term, like in the next five or 10 years, and what should I be invested in for the money that I’m going to need to withdraw 10 years from now, and 15 and 20 and 25 and 30 years from now? And that’s how you, that should determine your asset allocation. And basically, what we’re saying is, the more you need funds from the TSP, and the longer the period of time you need to make those withdrawals, the higher the percentage you should have in the stock funds, because only those are going to maintain your purchasing power.

Eric White Yeah, there’s so many factors at play depending on when you need that money and how long you think you’ll be around to even use that money. Are there any general rules of thumb nowadays when it comes to TSP allocation? Because in different realms, we hear, oh, you should have 20% in bonds, 20% in stock, that kind of thing. Do you all share any of those basic ideas of, there’s nuance to it, obviously, but of where exactly the money should go as a starter?

Art Stein I mean, it’s easier to compare younger employees and then retirees, because as you get closer and closer to retirement, it’s more and more of a gray area. But younger employees can afford to put the majority of their funds in the stock funds. They’re going to be there for a long period of time because they’re younger, and they’ll benefit more from the higher returns you get from stocks and the volatility and stock market crashes. Not important if you’re not going to need the money for another 10 or 15 or 20 years, and remember that for TSP employees, the allocation of their biweekly investments is a separate decision than the allocation of their current investments. So certainly, their biweekly investments could be much more aggressive. Even if they decided they wanted to have 50% in the bond funds, you could still make your biweekly investments, say, 80% in the stock funds and 20% in the bond funds. And that’s a very important tool.

Eric White A lot of people think that medical bills are probably going to be their biggest expense going into retirement, but it’s actually, especially if your money is tied up in these fiscal solutions like this, it’s probably going to be the tax implications. What do you tell folks when they’re navigating through those waters? And that is, I imagine, a factor, but just how big of a factor should it be in your long-term asset allocation?

Art Stein Well, for people who only have money, only have investments in the TSP funds, I mean, taxes are what they are. It’s just important to recognize, if you have $1 million in the TSP, you don’t have $1 million in spending power, because when the money comes out, they’re going to withhold taxes, say 30% for federal and state taxes, which means you only really have $700,000 in the TSP. And of course, the more you’re withdrawing, the higher your income, which means that you pay more for Medicare and maybe even Social Security taxes. For investors who have money in the TSP and maybe outside of the TSP in a taxable brokerage account, then you’re looking at what’s called tax location strategies, where it’s probably better to have more of your stock investments in the taxable account, because you then benefit from the lower taxes on capital gains and dividends and the ability to postpone capital gains taxes and the majority of the money that you want in bonds in your TSP account, because when that money comes out, it’s going to be taxed as if it were interest income.

Eric White It’s something that you have to keep tabs on throughout your retirement. A lot of people like myself tend to always get a little glazy when they have to keep on checking in on their money and on their funds. Some people enjoy it. How often should you be reevaluating your allocation decisions?

Art Stein Well, one, there’s your allocation decision, and then there’s the current allocation of your portfolio. So let’s say that you’re still working and you decided, well, I want 60% in the stock funds and 40% in the bond funds. And so you go ahead, you set everything up like that. Well, you may find that the percentage you have in stocks is way higher than that because stocks has outperformed bonds, or maybe the stock allocation is lower than you want because there’s been a stock market crash. So I would think people should look at their allocation every year, whether they’re working or retired. They should get used to it, then they’re thinking about it and what they want to do. What I think is a mistake is to change your allocation, because you think that you can forecast when we’re going to have a stock market crash. And so you pull all your money out of, or a significant percentage out of the stock funds and put it in, usually people just go into G, and I think that’s a mistake, because no one’s been a reliable predictor of when the stock market is going to crash, and it’s better just to not worry about that, especially if you’re working, because remember, you’re still investing. If the stock market crashes, that’s actually good for you, because you’re investing every two weeks, and the money you put in stocks is buying those stocks when they’re cheap.

Eric White Any other big no-no’s that you tell people to just, hey, make sure you don’t do this, when you’re advising them, whether retired or still working?

Art Stein Well, I think a lot of people are in the L funds now, new employees are automatically signed up for the L fund. And people need to be aware of the allocation of the L funds. And if someone started this year, and the TSP is probably going to put them in the L 2070 fund, and for about the first 18 years, they’re going to be 99% stocks, which is an incredibly aggressive portfolio, even for someone like me who thinks stocks are the best long-term investments. When we have a stock market crash, the L funds, especially like L 2070, and 60 and 50, are going to see an enormous decline in the value of their funds. And on the other end, when the L 2070 fund matures and becomes part of the all income fund, the stock allocation is only 33%, and if they happen to be 65 at the time, and they have a long retirement ahead of them, I think that’s way too low a percentage to have invested in stocks.