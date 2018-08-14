Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Couple lost in Wyoming ice cave for nearly 2 days rescued

August 14, 2018 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — A man and woman got lost inside a mazelike ice cave in Wyoming for nearly two days and were hypothermic when rescuers found them.

Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr told the Jackson Hole News and Guide that the Idaho couple had burned their backpacks and other gear to stay warm after getting soaked by a waterfall in the Darby Canyon Ice Cave.

The 27-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife left Idaho Falls at 7 a.m. Saturday to explore the caves. Their family called authorities when they didn’t return.

Carr says rescuers found them shivering and “unable to move” and helped them out of the cave around 11 p.m. Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The undersheriff says the cave system is mazelike and unmapped and only experienced spelunkers are encouraged to enter.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech