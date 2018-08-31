Egypt raises foreigners’ passes prices to Cairo, Luxor sites

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has raised the price of passes that allow foreign tourists entry into archaeological sites and museums in Cairo and Luxor.

Thursday’s statement by the Antiquities Ministry says the hikes, which take effect Nov. 1, affect the Cairo Pass and the standard Luxor Pass. Each will cost $100, up from $80, for regular visitors and $50, instead of $40, for students.

It says the premium Luxor Pass, which includes access to the 19th-dynasty tombs of pharaoh Seti I and queen Nefertari, will cost $200, up from $160 and students will pay $100 instead of $80.

Cash-strapped Egypt has been struggling to spur its tourism industry decimated by political turmoil following a 2011 uprising. It has sought to lure tourists back with multi-million dollar campaigns, touting new archaeological discoveries and boosting security around historical sites.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.