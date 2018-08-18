Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Strong, deep undersea quake shakes Fiji; no damage expected

August 18, 2018 9:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A deep, undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 has struck Fiji and small tsunami waves have been observed but no damage reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and was located 280 kilometers (174 miles) northeast of Fiji’s Ndoi Island. No casualties are expected based on initial readings.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says small tsunami waves have been observed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech