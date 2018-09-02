Listen Live Sports

2nd elephant in 2 months born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

September 29, 2018 2:17 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has another big baby to take care of.

The park’s 28-year-old African elephant Umngani (OOM-gah-nee) gave birth to a 281-pound (127-kilogram) calf on Wednesday.

The unnamed female appears healthy and has been introduced to other elephants.

It was the second elephant birth in two months. A 277-pound (126-kilogram) male calf arrived on Aug. 12 and has been named Umzula-zuli.

The elephants can be seen on a Safari Park webcam .

