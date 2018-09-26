32-year-old seal named Peter euthanized at Virginia aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A 32-year-old seal named Peter who lived at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center has died.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Peter’s health had been in rapid decline, and he was euthanized Monday. The Atlantic harbor seal lived longer than most do in the wild, which is typically up to 25 years.

Peter lived most of his life in the outdoor exhibit next to the aquarium’s parking lot in Virginia Beach. He was born in 1986 at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut and came to the Virginia Aquarium 10 years later with his four brothers.

Aquarium staff said Peter had been slowing down over the past few months. He recovered from an illness over the summer, but continued to lose weight and was experiencing a change in kidney function.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

