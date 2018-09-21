Listen Live Sports

Good rhino news in South Africa, where killing rate drops

September 21, 2018 10:38 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is reporting some cautiously good news for rhinos after years in which poachers killed them in record numbers.

The government said Friday that most provinces have experienced “dramatic declines” in the killing of rhinos. It says poachers killed 508 rhinos in the first eight months of 2018, a 26 percent decrease from the same period in 2017.

South Africa is home to most of the world’s rhinos.

The environmental affairs department says the decrease happened despite an increase in poacher activity in the flagship Kruger National Park. Authorities say law enforcement operations, relocations of rhinos and other measures have helped to reduce the killing.

Despite the success, the government says the white rhino population in Kruger park has been in decline and that elephant poaching is increasing there.

