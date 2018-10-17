Listen Live Sports

Nobel Prize winner honored with dedicated campus bike rack

October 17, 2018 3:51 pm
 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is honoring its Nobel Prize-winning scientist with an unusual accolade: a dedicated spot in a bicycle rack.

George Smith learned this month that he’ll share this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry with two other scientists.

Other schools have recognized their Nobel laureates with a dedicated parking space. But the 77-year-old Smith is, by his own assessment, “not a good driver.”

Smith tells The Kansas City Star he’s no “bike enthusiast” but that he lives less than a mile from the Columbia campus and bikes to work every day.

His spot will be in a standard bike rack, the same as those used by other bicyclists on campus. But the university plans to post a sign letting everyone know one particular space belongs to a Nobel laureate.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

