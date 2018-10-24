Listen Live Sports

Scientists find tiny baby octopus floating on Hawaii trash

October 24, 2018 8:52 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii scientists found two tiny baby octopuses floating on plastic trash they were cleaning up as they monitored coral reefs.

Marine ecologist Sallie Beavers of Kaloko-Honokohau (KAH-loh-koh Hoh-noh-KOH-how) National Historical Park said Wednesday that the octopuses were the size of green peas.

She believes they were likely either day octopus or night octopus, both species commonly found off Hawaii. They can grow to 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) as adults, with arm spans of 3 feet (1 meter.)

Scientists found them months ago, but the U.S. Interior Department highlighted them this week when it posted a photo of one on social media.

Octopus babies hide under logs and other floating debris until they’re a few months old. Beavers says one squirted a tiny bit of ink when they released it in the ocean.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

