Baltimore TV station: Meteorologist OK after on-air collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore television station says its chief meteorologist is fine after collapsing on air.

The Baltimore Sun reports that WBFF Fox 45 posted a picture of Vytas Reid holding a Gatorade bottle Thursday on Facebook. Reid had collapsed mid-broadcast while disclosing the region’s temperatures that afternoon.

The station said in its post that Reid “now knows it’s important to not get so busy you forget to eat.”

The newspaper couldn’t reach Reid or station news director Michael Tomko for comment.

