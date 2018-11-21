Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Model: Chesapeake Bay oyster population half of 1999 count

November 21, 2018 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A professor who devised a new model that can estimate the number of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay says the body of water’s market-sized oyster population is around half the amount found in 1999.

The Capital reports Mike Wilberg of the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science presented his report to Maryland’s Oyster Advisory Commission on Monday and estimated the population at 300 million.

He did say there hasn’t been a major mortality event since 2005, and some areas have seen population increases.

A peer review of the model he’s spent the last 18 months working on called it sound.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shellfish Division Director Christopher Judy says the state will begin the public process of revising their oyster management plan after Wilberg sends a report to the state legislature Dec. 1.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission