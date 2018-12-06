Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Gulf of Maine is having 3rd warmest year on record

December 6, 2018 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Gulf of Maine is in the midst of its third-warmest year on record in a development that could further harm marine life.

The gulf is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans in a well-documented phenomenon . The Portland Press Herald now reports surface temperatures in 2018 are running nearly 3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

Gulf of Maine Research Institute chief scientific officer Andrew Pershing says that level of warming was exceeded only in 2012 and 2016 during the 37 years satellite records have been collected.

The warming of the gulf could further imperil North Atlantic right whales, which are down to only about 411 individuals. It’s also bad news for puffin colonies.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus