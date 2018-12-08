Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Mmm … Bacon! Vending machine a hit on Ohio State U campus

December 8, 2018 11:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Many Ohio State University students are taking a break from studying for final exams by making a bacon run.

Senior Sarah Page, who studies meat science, says the bacon vending machine at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences has turned out to be even more popular than expected. It has to be restocked four or five times a day. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

Proceeds will benefit the meat science program. Members of the program are responsible for the bacon machine operation on the Columbus campus.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, with bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The machine will remain on campus through Dec. 13.

Pre-dental student Shay Merritte loves “the overall Ohioness of it.”

And the bacon.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus