Professor accuses Virginia college of gender discrimination

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The University of Richmond in Virginia is being sued by a former associate dean who says she was discriminated against because of her gender.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the lawsuit was filed last week by Della Dumbaugh, who has taught at the school as a mathematics professor since 1994. The lawsuit was first reported on by the school’s student newspaper, The Collegian . The lawsuit accuses School of Arts and Sciences Dean Patrice Rankine of “systematically” humiliating Dumbaugh.

Rankine became dean in 2016, and Dumbaugh was appointed an associate dean in 2017. She resigned from that role months later. The lawsuit says Rankine used his position’s power to demean and silence her.

University spokeswoman Cynthia Price says the school is reviewing the complaint.

Both Rankine and Dumbaugh’s attorney, Scott Crowley, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

