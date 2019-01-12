Listen Live Sports

Teacher to serve prison time for encounter with student

January 12, 2019 5:58 pm
 
HANOVER, Va. (AP) — A science teacher has been sentenced to serve two years in prison for taking indecent liberties with a student at the Virginia high school where she worked.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a judge formally accepted a plea agreement Friday between Hanover County prosecutors and 35-year-old Miranda Nicole Pauley. She had pleaded guilty to four indecent liberties counts in October and also pleaded guilty to using a communications system to solicit a minor.

A Hanover prosecutor said previously the activity happened at Patrick Henry High School, where a minor told a Hanover sheriff’s investigator that he had a sexual relationship with Pauley. The prosecutor said that Pauley also sent a nude photo of herself to the minor.

Pauley worked as a Hanover teacher for more than a decade.

