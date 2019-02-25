Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

UK Met Office measures warmest February day on record

February 25, 2019 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s meteorological agency says temperatures have reached 20.3 C (68.5 F) in the west of the country, marking a record high for February.

The Met Office said Monday that the mercury in Trawsgoed, Wales, beat the previous February record of 19.7 C (67.4 F).

The agency said it’s also the first time it has recorded temperatures above 20 C (68 F) during the winter months.

A high pressure region is forecast to bring unseasonably warm weather to other parts of the continent, with large parts of Western Europe expected to see temperatures in the high teens over the coming days.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.