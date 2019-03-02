Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

2 dead gray whales wash ashore in San Francisco Bay

March 14, 2019 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marine experts say two dead gray whales were found in the San Francisco Bay this week and that one of them died from severe malnutrition.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Thursday scientists were unable to determine a cause of death for the other whale.

A team conducted necropsies on the 1-year-old, 23-foot (7-meter)-long female whales Tuesday at Angel Island State Park.

The center says the number of gray whales entering the San Francisco Bay this year has been “abnormally high.” It says the animals are also staying much longer.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Gray whales are making their annual northward migration from Mexico to Alaska.

Padraig Duignan, the center’s chief research pathologist, says it’s likely the malnourished whale didn’t have enough reserves built up to survive her journey north.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.