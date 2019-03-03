Listen Live Sports

3 Sumatran tiger cubs explore jungle habitat in Sydney zoo

March 29, 2019 4:34 am
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Three boisterous 10-week-old rare Sumatran tiger cubs have play-wrestled and explored their jungle habitat in their first public appearance at a Sydney zoo.

Taronga Zoo manager Mandy Everett said Friday the cubs were born on Jan. 17 to first-time mother Kartika.

The female cubs were named Mawar, or Rose in Indonesian, and Tengah Malam, which means Midnight. The male’s name is Pemanah, or Archer.

Everett says Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies and are under increasing pressure as their jungle habitat shrinks.

She says the Taronga cubs will likely grow up to become part of breeding programs in other zoos around the world.

