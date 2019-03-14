Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Alexandria student wins national science competition, $250K

March 14, 2019 5:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A high school senior from northern Virginia has won $250,000 in a national science competition for her research on the far reaches of our solar system.

Ana Humphrey from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria is the first Hispanic to win the Regeneron Science Talent Search in 20 years. For many decades the prestigious competition was known by the name of its previous sponsor, Westinghouse. More than 2,000 students participated.

Her project is centered on a mathematical model to determine the possible locations of exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system.

Judges said her research could bolster scientific understanding of planetary formation.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.