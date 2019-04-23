Listen Live Sports

William & Mary names new provost to lead academics

April 23, 2019 10:44 am
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary has named a new provost.

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement Tuesday that she is Peggy Agouris. She comes from George Mason University where she served as dean of the College of Science.

William & Mary’s provost serves as the school’s chief academic officer. The position has responsibility over all academic and research programs as well as academic budgets and institutional planning.

Agouris starts her new job on July 1, pending approval from William & Mary’s Board of Visitors.

She will succeed Michael R. Halleran, a classical studies scholar who served as provost for a decade. He will return to teaching and remain on the faculty.

