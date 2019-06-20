Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Baby California condor spotted near Arizona-Utah line

June 20, 2019 12:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VERMILION CLIFFS, Ariz. (AP) — A baby California condor has been spotted in far northern Arizona.

The Peregrine Fund says one of its biologists confirmed the nestling last week at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument.

It’s the first hatching of a bird in the wild during the current breeding season. The Peregrine Fund says the condor likely is two months old.

California condors are making a comeback in the wild three decades after they were on the brink of extinction.

Advertisement

The first birds raised in captivity were released at Vermilion Cliffs near the Arizona-Utah line in 1996.

As of December, more than 88 were flying in Arizona and Utah.

Baby condors typically make their first flight after six months but might stay in the nesting area for up to a year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.