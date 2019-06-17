Listen Live Sports

JFK Library launches app to celebrate Apollo 11 mission

June 17, 2019 11:33 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with a new app that helps users relive the 1969 launch of the Apollo 11 mission.

The free app available now uses videos, images, and audio recordings from the mission that on July 20, 1969 led to Neil Armstrong’s moon walk.

The JFK Moonshot app will take users from July 16 until July 20 on an augmented reality journey from the Earth to the moon, providing people anywhere in the world the opportunity to view 120 hours of real-time tracking simulation.

The app also highlights President Kennedy’s inspiration for the mission. In a landmark speech at Rice University in 1962, he challenged the nation to land a man on the moon within a decade.

