Louisiana asks public help with invasive Asian swamp eels

June 29, 2019 10:58 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An invasive species of swamp eel has been found in New Orleans, and a state biologist says it’s the first time this species has been found in the United States.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Robert Bourgeois says the Asian swamp eels in Bayou St. John may have been released for food or from an aquarium.

Bourgeois said in a news release Thursday that they eat the same things native fish and animals do, but their effect on native species is not known.

He says other Asian swamp eel species have been found over the years in New Jersey, Hawaii, Georgia, and Florida.

The department is asking the public to help it learn how widespread these are by freezing and reporting any they find.

