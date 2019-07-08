Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

8 Haitians, 1 Dominican killed when car plunges into canal

July 8, 2019 8:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTIAGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A government doctor in the Dominican Republic says a sedan overloaded with people lost control on a tight turn and careened into an irrigation canal, killing eight Haitians and one Dominican.

National Institute of Forensic Science doctor Miledis Almonte says three others were taken to the José Maria Cabral y Báez hospital in Santiago after Monday’s crash.

Witnesses said the sedan was crammed with 17 people in the northern Navarrete area, where Haitian migrants frequently enter the Dominican Republic seeking to escape hyperinflation and food shortages on the poorer side of Hispaniola island.

Many pay between $50 and $150 to be taken to the neighboring Dominican Republic to find work in the construction and agriculture sectors.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.