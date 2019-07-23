Listen Live Sports

Glacier National Park tourists asked to log animal crossings

July 23, 2019 11:26 am
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials are asking people who are traveling near Glacier National Park to report sightings of animals crossing the road.

The Missoulian reported Monday that park officials and the U.S. Geological Survey want to know where animals are crossing U.S. Highway 2.

Officials plan to use the data to help find locations for dedicated wildlife crossings and for other efforts to ease animals’ migration between the park and the Flathead National Forest.

Park wildlife biologist John Waller says officials are interested in sightings of rare animals like lynx, bears and wolverines as well as common animals like deer.

Research ecologist Tabitha Graves says officials want to collect as much information as possible, including sightings from several years ago.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

