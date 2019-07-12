Listen Live Sports

Magnitude 4.9 aftershock of California quakes felt widely

July 12, 2019 9:42 am
 
RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.9 aftershock of last week’s Southern California earthquakes has been felt widely in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 6:11 a.m. Friday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of the Mojave Desert city of Ridgecrest.

The quake was felt very lightly in the Los Angeles area.

There have been thousands of aftershocks of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 4 and the 7.1 quake that occurred the next day.

The aftershocks have been dying off but are expected to continue for some time.

