Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Russian officials raise alarm over bee deaths

July 9, 2019 5:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials are raising the alarm about mass bee deaths across the country.

The Russian Agricultural Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that bees have been dying in large numbers in at least seven regions this year. Experts attribute the deaths to a careless and excessive use of pesticides at nearby fields.

Rossiya 1 in a TV report on Monday quoted one farmer outside Moscow who said he had lost 100,000 bees in the past week. The footage showed the ground by the hives covered by a layer of dead bees.

The ministry said that the mass deaths recorded from western Russia to Siberia have had a “substantial financial impact” on beekeeping in Russia but did not provide any figures.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.