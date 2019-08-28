Listen Live Sports

Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupts anew, spewing fiery lava

August 28, 2019 9:13 am
 
ROME (AP) — The Stromboli volcano has erupted, spewing fiery chunks of lava onto the tiny Italian island and alarming residents and tourists.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology says a strong volcanic explosion just after noon Wednesday sent flaming lava rolling down the volcano’s slopes to the edge of the sea. A similarly spectacular eruption in July on Stromboli killed an Italian hiker.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Some small fires were reported near one of the Mediterranean island’s hamlets.

Stromboli, population 400, is 135 miles (217 kilometers) southeast of Naples in the Aeolian archipelago and is one of three active Italian volcanoes.

Rumbling almost continuously, Stromboli sends out streams of lava, whose red-hot glows can be seen from offshore at night.

