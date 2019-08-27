Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Maryland university to get $387K grant for science support

August 27, 2019 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has been awarded a $387,500 grant to support scientific research.

Rep. Andy Harris made the announcement Monday.

The funds were awarded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. That’s an office under the Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will support pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry research at the university. It will also help explore biomarkers for prostate cancers.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus