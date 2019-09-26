Listen Live Sports

Prince Harry says ‘no one can deny science’ on climate

September 26, 2019 9:07 am
 
CHOBE NATIONAL PARK, Botswana (AP) — Prince Harry says “no one can deny science” when it comes to climate change.

He spoke Thursday during his visit to Botswana, the latest stop on his Africa tour with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their baby, Archie.

Conservation is a major issue during the 10-day, multi-country trip that began this week in neighboring South Africa.

Noting the global student climate strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the prince said that “it’s a race against time and one which we are losing.”

He also called Botswana a place of “escapism” for him since his first visit after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

He says that “now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa.”

