Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Loosey-moosey: Stuck bull needs stairs to escape home’s pool

October 3, 2019 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A young moose that got stuck in a New Hampshire swimming pool has been successfully coaxed out.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department biologists and conservation officers were called to a Bedford home Tuesday to help remove the young bull. He was in the water for several hours.

Officers say he was unable to get himself out of the pool, so they put in a set of wooden steps.

The department posted a video of the moose looking back and forth as the team held a rope and coaxed him out. He scampered away.

Advertisement

Col. Kevin Jordan suggests it had to do with it being moose breeding season.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

He tells television station WMUR that “the younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday