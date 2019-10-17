Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Mars lander’s digger is burrowing again after snag

October 17, 2019 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Mars lander’s digger is burrowing into the red planet again after hitting a snag seven months ago.

NASA said Thursday the mechanical mole has penetrated three-quarters of an inch (2 centimeters) over the past week. While just a baby step, scientists are thrilled with the progress.

The German device is meant to penetrate 16 feet (5 meters) into Mars to measure internal temperatures. It barely got a foot down (30 centimeters) before stalling in March. To help, the robot arm on the InSight lander is pressing against the drill to create enough friction for it to keep digging.

The mole began hammering into Mars in February, three months after InSight’s arrival.

Advertisement

Scientists say it will take time — and lots more hammering — to see how deep it goes.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress