The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

December 27, 2019 2:31 am
 
A roadside vendor holds a special filter to watch a partial solar eclipse in Hyderabad, India.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, people wearing masks stand during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong.

Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest organized by several Muslim organizations against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India’s secular identity in Bangalore.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

