Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Science News
 
...

Quake off Russia’s far east islands prompts tsunami warning

March 24, 2020 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 219 kilometers south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan. It was 56 kilometers (37 miles) deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers of the quake’s epicenter.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter, and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Missile Defense Day on the Hill...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Gerald R. Ford achieves 1000th aircraft arrestment, launch

Today in History

1958: Elvis drafted into the Army