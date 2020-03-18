Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Science News
 
...

Stuck home? Planets, moon providing predawn entertainment

March 18, 2020 11:13 am
 
< a min read
      

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stuck at home this week? The planets and our moon are providing some early morning entertainment.

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and a crescent moon will be clustered together in the southeastern sky just before daybreak. Mercury will peek above the horizon.

All this is happening amid the earliest March equinox in 124 years.

The vernal equinox, which marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere — and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere — will occur late Thursday night in the U.S. That’s the earliest since 1896.

Advertisement

This is also a good time to spot Sirius, the brightest star in our night sky. Barely 8.6 light-years away, Sirius is especially brilliant this time of year. It’s also known as the Dog Star because it’s in the Canis Major constellation.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

To spot Sirius, find Orion in the southern sky and follow Orion’s belt. The three stars making up the belt point toward Sirius, downward in the Northern Hemisphere and upward in the Southern Hemisphere.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|19 AI Industry Day
3|19 Naval Research Laboratory SDVOSB...
3|19 Future Proof: Survive and thrive in an...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the highest ranked woman in the Army

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins