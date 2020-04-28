Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Science News
 
...

Rhode Island’s not big, but now it can brag a lizard (maybe)

April 28, 2020 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The smallest state has some big news, if you’re a biologist: its first lizard.

A five-lined skink discovered on Earth Day in Rhode Island is not native to the state, meaning there might be a population here, excited scientists said.

“This is a huge deal. It’s very rare that a state would pick up an entirely new vertebrate species, let alone an entirely new vertebrate group — lizards,” said David Gregg, the executive director of the Rhode Island Natural History Survey.

A scientist found the juvenile lizard, small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, in South County and contacted Nancy Karraker, a herpetologist at the University of Rhode Island, who confirmed it was a five-lined skink, WJAR-TV reported.

Advertisement

The skinks previously have been found to the west of the Connecticut River, scientists said.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

“This lizard wouldn’t be able to swim across the Connecticut River,” Karraker said.

It’s possible the skink hitchhiked to Rhode Island on a delivery of wood or mulch.

“We need to find more to really verify that there’s an actual population there,” said Lou Perrotti, director of the Conservation Program at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction