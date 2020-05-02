Listen Live Sports

Earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete

By ATHENS
May 2, 2020 9:26 am
 
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has taken place south of the Greek island of Crete.

The U.S. Geological Service said the Saturday afternoon quake was centered in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles.)

The nearest populated areas are about 90 kilometers (56 Miles) north, the village of Nea Anatoli and the town of Ierapetra, the USGS said.

The German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam, Germany. also gave a preliminary 6.6 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

