On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Science News

Paris opens inquiry into disappearance of Senegalese student

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 7:49 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that it had opened an “worrying disappearance” inquiry into a Senegalese student, who reportedly vanished on Jan. 4.

The disappearance of Diary Sow, 20, has caused ripples in her home country. There has been a vocal social media campaign to find their “little sister.”

French media report that Senegalese President Macky Sall has asked his diplomatic service to take all necessary steps to find their compatriot quickly.

Sow was in her second year of science classes at the prestigious Louis-le-Grand High School in the 5th arrondissement of Paris.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Science News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration