Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea scrolls

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 3:23 am
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum and have been radiocarbon dated to the 2nd century AD, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority. They are the first new scrolls found in archaeological excavations in the desert south of Jerusalem in 60 years.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance