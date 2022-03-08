On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Guatemala evacuates residents from Volcano of Fire

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 8:46 am
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — About 370 residents were evacuated from the slopes of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire Tuesday as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption.

Guatemala’s disaster agency said shelters had been opened for the evacuees in the nearby town of Escuintla.

The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America and an eruption in 2018 killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris, that can bury entire towns.

