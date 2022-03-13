Strong undersea quake shakes Indonesia; no tsunami warning

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow underwater earthquake shook western Indonesia on Monday but no serious damage was immediately reported and no tsunami warning was issued.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.6 quake was centered at a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) about 169 kilometers (104.8 miles) west of Pariaman, a town in West Sumatra province.

The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was felt in many parts of the province but there was no danger of a tsunami. It was occurred just before dawn and was centered about 161 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of South Nias, a district in North Sumatra province.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 271 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

A 6.2 earthquake shook West Sumatra province last month, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 400. Thousands of homes and other buildings were damaged by the tremors that were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore.

