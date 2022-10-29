AP Top Science News at 10:07 a.m. EDT

Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead
New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica
Alaska-Australia flight could place bird in record books
Climate Questions:...
READ MORE
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead
New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica
Alaska-Australia flight could place bird in record books
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
Fishermen face shutdowns as warming hurts species
Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.