Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 1:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 1:05 am
< a min read
      

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest
Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes
Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia’s climate goals

READ MORE

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia’s climate goals

San Diego Zoo welcomes 41 endangered turtle hatchlings

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger

Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 AUSA 2022 Annual Meeting &...
10|10 (ISC)2 Security Congress
10|10 MGT-348/PER-233 - Medical Preparedness...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories