AP Top Science News at 10:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 7, 2022 10:53 am
AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian

SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare

Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’

A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes

Prolonged drought brings famine, death and fear to Somalia

