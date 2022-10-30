AP Top Science News at 11:08 p.m. EDT

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
Hyena baby born at Hattiesburg Zoo, but remains under wraps
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead
New...
READ MORE
In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
Hyena baby born at Hattiesburg Zoo, but remains under wraps
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead
New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica
Alaska-Australia flight could place bird in record books
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.