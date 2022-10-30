AP Top Science News at 11:08 p.m. EDT

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale

Hyena baby born at Hattiesburg Zoo, but remains under wraps

Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats

Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court

Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars

Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead

New...

READ MORE