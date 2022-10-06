AP Top Science News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’

A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes

Prolonged drought brings famine, death and fear to Somalia

Low-income communities learn to tackle climate-fueled heat

EXPLAINER: A look at famine and its toll...

READ MORE