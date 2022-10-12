AP Top Science News at 1:36 a.m. EDT

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars

New Zealand ski areas lacking snow face possible bankruptcy

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan’s floods

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

AP EXPLAINS: How one... READ MORE

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars

New Zealand ski areas lacking snow face possible bankruptcy

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan’s floods

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian

SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.