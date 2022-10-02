AP Top Science News at 2:32 a.m. EDT

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia’s climate goals

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger

Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity

Launch aborted on Firefly’s 2nd attempt with Alpha rocket

Virus kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods

Tesla robot walks,...

READ MORE