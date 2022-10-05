AP Top Science News at 2:54 a.m. EDT

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

You’re a winner: Listening in on ‘the call’ for Nobel Prize

Nobel panel to announce winner of chemistry prize

Smacked asteroid’s debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

Iran says it launched...

READ MORE